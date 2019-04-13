Johor Sultan accepts Osman's resignation, Sahruddin tipped to be next Menteri Besar

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has accepted the resignation of Datuk Osman Sapian as Mentri Besar.

In a statement, Johor State Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani said the Sultan accepted the resignation letter at around 10am on Saturday (April 13).

"Sultan Ibrahim has also agreed to appoint a new Mentri Besar where the ceremony will take place at Balai Mengadap in Istana Bukit Serene tomorrow (April 14)," he added.

It is learnt that Bukit Kepong assemblyman Sahruddin Jamal, who is from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, is expected to be appointed as the 17th Johor Mentri Besar.

During the meeting, which lasted about 50 minutes, Osman informed the Sultan about his resignation as Mentri Besar.

Also present at the meeting was Johor state secretary Azmi Rohani.

On Monday (April 8), Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad announced that Osman had tendered his resignation letter to him.