Johor state election to be held on July 11, Negeri Sembilan polls on Aug 1

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Early voting for Johor will be held on July 7, and for Negeri Sembilan on July 28, local media outlets reported.

The Johor state election will be held on July 11, Malaysia’s Election Commission announced after a special meeting on June 12, Malaysian media outlets reported.

This was announced by the commission’s chairman Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun , following a meeting at the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya, the New Straits Times reported.

Also, the state election for Negeri Sembilan will be held on Aug 1, Bernama reported, adding that nomination days for Johor and Negeri Sembilan are set for June 27 and July 18 respectively.

Early voting for Johor will be held on July 7 , and for Negeri Sembilan on July 28 , local media outlets reported.

There will be 2,727,926 registered voters in Johor and 889,490 in Negeri Sembilan , The Star reported.

The campaign period for the Johor polls will run for 14 days from June 27 to 11.59pm on July 10 , it added. For Negeri Sembilan, the campaign period will be from July 18 to 11.59pm on July 31.

The Johor state legislative assembly was dissolved on June 1, paving the way for the state’s 16th election.

This was followed by the dissolution of Negeri Sembilan’s state legislative assembly on June 5.