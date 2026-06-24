Johor state election expected to boost its economy

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Local Johor businesses said that they have begun seeing encouraging increases in customers since the date of the state election was announced on June 12.

JOHOR BAHRU - Local businesses are looking forward to the Johor state election, hoping it will help boost sales that have been slow since early 2026.

They said that they have begun seeing encouraging increases in customers since the date of the state election was announced on June 12 and that they expect even larger crowds as polling day draws closer.

The Johor state election will be held on July 11. Early voting will be held on July 7.

Fatimah Sarudin, 37, who runs a stall selling fried cempedak in Taman Molek, said she was happy to see higher sales as more people make their way to Johor for the polls.

“Sales have been slow since Hari Raya Aidilfitri, despite the presence of customers from Singapore. However, since the election was announced, especially after the date was finalised, I have seen an obvious increase in the number of customers.

“I am very grateful because this comes at a time when we are struggling to keep the business going amid the economic slowdown,” she said, adding that she hopes to see more activity in Johor as the election draws closer.

R. Janaki, 42, who runs a stall selling traditional Indian delicacies in Kulai, said she hopes to see her business attract large crowds that were seen during previous elections.

“I am hopeful that it will be like previous elections, when many voters came here for breakfast before casting their ballots.”

“Even in the week before the election, we saw good sales due to the many civil servants, political party members and others coming here for election-related activities,” she said.

Malaysian Association of Hotels Johor chapter chairman Ivan Teo said many hotels have begun receiving bookings for rooms and event spaces over the last few weeks.

“We started seeing an increase in bookings since the election was announced.

“People have to make their bookings early as rooms can be taken up quickly,” he said.

Malaysia Budget and Business Hotels Association Johor chapter chairman Jarod Chia said many of its members are already hosting guests stationed in Johor for the election, including those from political parties.

“The bookings have been coming in even before the announcement. Now that it is official and the dates have been set, we are seeing the expected spike.

“For now, it is mainly areas outside Johor Baru where rooms are being booked quickly, largely by political parties and those stationed here for election duties.” THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK