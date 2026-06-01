Johor state assembly dissolved, paving way for 16th state polls

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The dissolution was announced after Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi sought the consent of Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on the morning of June 1.

JOHOR BAHRU - The Johor state legislative assembly in Malaysia has been dissolved, paving the way for the state’s 16th election.

The dissolution was announced after Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi sought the consent of Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim on the morning of June 1.

Onn Hafiz said the dissolution would allow the people of Johor to elect a new state government and obtain a fresh mandate to continue the state’s development agenda.

“The Election Commission will now undertake the necessary process to determine the dates for nomination, early voting and polling,” he said in a special press conference held at Saujana on June 1.

Johor last went to the polls in March 2022, when Barisan Nasional secured a two-thirds majority by winning 40 of the 56 seats in the state assembly.

The upcoming election will be the 16th state election in Johor since the first state polls were held in 1955. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK