Johor-S'pore reopening issues being ironed out: KL envoy

JOHOR BARU • The introduction of the Singapore-Malaysia vaccinated travel lane (VTL) for air travellers beginning Nov 29 is the first step in reopening travel between the two countries in the near future, said the Malaysian High Commissioner to Singapore.

Datuk Azfar Mohamad Mustafar said that the relevant agencies in the two countries were ironing out related issues such as health, testing regimes and cross-border processes.

"These are minor issues that I am sure will be sorted out soon," he said, adding that reopening the land border was a bit more complex than the VTL.

The Malaysia-Singapore land border was closed nearly 20 months ago on March 18 last year.

Dr Azfar cautioned that it would not be like pre-Covid-19 times, when between 200,000 and 300,000 people travelled between the two countries daily.

"For a start, we would need to have a controlled opening. That means limiting the number of daily commuters," he said in an interview published yesterday in The Star daily.

He added that unlike the other cross-border travel schemes introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic such as the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA), the land VTL would be attractive as it does not require a quarantine on both sides.

Under the PCA, all travellers need to serve seven days of quarantine at designated facilities or hotels upon arriving in Malaysia.

Asked if it was true that as an initial move, the land VTL would be reopened to those using public transport such as trains and buses, Dr Azfar said: "I think this will be easier to manage instead of allowing people to drive their own cars and motorcycles across the Causeway."

Dr Azfar said relations between Malaysia and Singapore have always been strong and that he was confident any issue would be ironed out by the technical teams doing the negotiations on the two land borders reopening.

Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad yesterday again urged that the land crossings be reopened, saying that as a start, possibly 300 to 500 people could be allowed to cross the border each day.

Malaysia has two land crossings with Singapore - the Causeway in Woodlands and the Second Link in Tuas.

On Monday, Malaysia and Singapore announced that they would reopen their mutual border with the VTL between Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Changi Airport from Nov 29. Under the VTL, fully vaccinated travellers would be able to travel between both countries, subject to a Covid-19 test, in lieu of serving a quarantine or stay-home notice.

Meanwhile, Johor restaurant owners say they are looking forward to the reopening of the Johor-Singapore border.

While they welcomed the VTL plan between KLIA and Changi Airport, many felt it had little impact on the Johor economy.

"Those travelling through KLIA are not likely to make another trip to get to Johor unless they are from here. I also believe most Johoreans would prefer to travel to the state straight instead of having to go through Kuala Lumpur," said restaurateur Charmaine Tan, 35.

Another restaurant owner, Roland Lim, 68, said most businesses in Johor Baru had relied on Singaporean visitors.

Johor Indian Muslim Entrepreneur Association secretary Hussein Ibrahim said the VTL between the two airports would be good for tourism activities.

"It would help spur the economy in and around Kuala Lumpur. However, this opening up would not benefit Johor," he said, as the travelling time between KLIA and Johor Baru is about four hours by car.

Mr Hussein said that the Malaysian government should consider reopening the Causeway soon.

"If they don't allow private vehicles to travel between both countries, at least they have public transport service," he said.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK