Johor sees steady rise in Covid-19 cases over past eight weeks

JOHOR BAHRU - The number of reported Covid-19 cases in Johor has been steadily increasing over the past eight weeks, says state health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

He said 263 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the 23rd epidemiological week from June 3 to June 9, which was up by 5.6 per cent compared with the previous week when there were 249 positive cases.

“The trend has been increasing since the 16th epidemiological week (April 15 to April 21), where 109 cases were reported. This was an increase of 220.6 per cent compared to the 34 cases recorded in the week before that,” he said in a statement on June 10.

Mr Ling reminded the public to continue paying attention to personal hygiene and wear face masks if they do not feel well, or when going to crowded places.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in Johor is also expected to continue rising, seeing that Singapore’s Covid-19 cases are also increasing due to the presence of new sub-variants there,” he said.

He added that the accumulated number of Covid-19 cases in Johor to date was 414,401.

“At present, 14 cases are being treated at hospitals statewide, with no cases being referred to the intensive care unit,” Mr Ling said.

He added that most of the Covid-19 cases reported over the last three weeks were in Johor Baru, followed by Batu Pahat, Kulai, and Muar. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK