Johor ruler appoints Tunku Ismail as Regent, says he wants to take a short break

ISKANDAR PUTERI (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has appointed Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim as Regent of Johor.

His Majesty decreed that the appointment of Tunku Ismail as Regent would come into effect starting Thursday (June 16).

"I have appointed Tunku Mahkota Johor as the Regent of Johor starting today. I would like to take a short break. Thank you," said Sultan Ibrahim.

His Majesty said this in his decree during the opening of the state assembly sitting held at Bangunan Sultan Ismail in Kota Iskandar on Thursday.

On June 9, Tunku Ismail, who is the owner of Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT), stunned the local football fraternity after announcing that he had decided to step back from managing the football club.

"Due to my other responsibilities and commitments, I have decided to step down and hand over the day-to-day affairs of the JDT football club to the club's top management.

"I wish the best for the club and all," he said.

The decision clearly surprised the JDT supporters but it is believed the move is related to the Johor state administration.

Tunku Ismail will still remain the owner but leaves the management of the club to those who are already in the team.

Tunku Ismail was the galvanising character in transforming the team to become a giant on the local football scene.

Under his charge, JDT romped to eight consecutive Super League titles, two Malaysia Cups and one FA Cup.

They are not only the champions on local turf but also made history by winning the AFC Cup in 2015.

JDT made history recently when they became the first team from Malaysia to qualify for the knockout stages of the Asian Champions League (ACL).