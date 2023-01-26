Johor residents who work in Singapore hog free parking space near checkpoint

JOHOR BAHRU - “Is this your grandfather’s road?”

That’s the question posed to Ahmad (not his real name) every time he blocks the parking space in front of his shop in Jalan Storey, Johor Baru.

He said he had no choice but to resort to placing a rubbing bin there to prevent others from taking up the space.

Located in the residential area of Kim Teng Park, Jalan Storey is a favourite spot among motorists who want to park for free before travelling to Singapore for work.

Kim Teng Park is within walking distance to the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar.

“They want to work in a developed country but leave us to deal with their third-world mentality,” said Ahmad.

“If I do not block the space, then how will the bread, ice and other vehicles load and unload goods for my store?

“I have to book this space every morning by placing a rubbish bin so that they won’t park here.

“But even then some would try to remove it,” he said, adding that he gets into heated arguments with such motorists almost every day.

Sharing the same experience is restaurant manager Subra (not his real name), who said those who park their vehicles there for the whole day do not bother about the inconvenience caused.

“Some of the vehicles have been parked here for more than 10 days.

“Imagine when they park in front of restaurants.

“They do not care as they just want to park here for free,” said Subra, adding that he has been forced to place four plastic chairs in front of his restaurant.

StarMetro highlighted this issue in its report last June, citing complaints from residents and business owners. Some cars were parked on the road outside residents’ homes. Others were parked in front of restaurants for days, inconveniencing customers who drove there.