Johor residents start preparing for floods

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Residents in low-lying areas in Johor Baru have started moving their items to higher ground in preparation of floodwaters inundating their homes.

Some have shifted their items onto scaffolding or specially constructed compartments in the ceiling of their homes while others have resorted to carrying out hourly patrols to check on the water levels along Sungai Skudai.

Some have even prepared lorries to move their belongings due to the continuous downpour since Friday (Dec 31).

Housewife Sharifa Mohd Safi, 56, from Kg Laut Batu 10 in Skudai, is worried about when the monsoon floods will arrive.

"I have been living here with my husband and children for 32 years and there have been a few major floods which caused heavy losses.

"This time, we have put all our items on a scaffolding at least 2m high in an effort to save as many belongings as we can," she said.

She said after seeing the mass destruction caused by the Dec 18 floods in the Klang Valley, she and her family were planning to get help to move out as soon as the water levels started rising.

"Life has been tough due to the Covid-19 pandemic and we cannot afford to replace our household items if there is a major flood in our area," she said.

Mr Michael Raj, 52, and his family in Kg Sepakat Baru (Phase 2) have been carrying out hourly patrols to check on the Sungai Skudai water level since Christmas.

"We have also packed our belongings to put on specially constructed compartments in our ceiling before evacuating if the river overflows.

"Last year, our house was flooded up to the waist. We lost many things," he said, adding that there were three families living in his house.

The 2007 flood was the worst he had experienced as the water came up to his chest level and the family suffered over RM20,000 (S$6,500) in losses.

Mr Raj, who works in an engineering company, said this time they were better prepared, including getting his company to let him borrow a one-tonne lorry to move his belongings in case of major flooding.