Johor Regent urges fast-track approval for RTS Link rail project

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Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said there is a "pressing need to ensure Johor is ready to handle the increased movement of people".

ISKANDAR PUTERI - The federal government has been urged to expedite approval for the rail transit system project integrating with the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, says Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim.

He said greater attention and support must be given to such projects to ensure seamless connectivity and reduce traffic congestion.

“There is a pressing need to ensure Johor is ready to handle the increased movement of people,” he said at the opening of the Johor state assembly sitting at Kota Iskandar on April 30 .

“I hope all considerations and approvals can be expedited so that the state’s public transportation system can truly support economic growth and the well-being of Bangsa Johor.”

The RTS Link, scheduled to begin operations on Jan 1, 2027, is a 4km shuttle service connecting Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru to Woodlands in Singapore.

Once operational, it is expected to transform the commute for the 350,000 people who use the Causeway daily, one of the busiest border crossings in the world.

The system is designed to handle up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with a projected daily ridership of 40,000.

In February, Bernama reported that the Johor government had proposed implementing the Automated Rapid Transit (ART) project on key alignments first, subject to federal government approval.

Johor public works, transport, infrastructure and communications committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said alignments in the Tebrau area, for example, which often experience traffic congestion, should be prioritised.

He said this step is important to expedite the implementation of the ART project, which will ease traffic in affected areas, alongside the operation of the RTS Link project in 2026 .

“The Tebrau area is the most congested. We can probably prioritise this alignment first, then focus on the others.

“For example, if the alignment involves a route of about 20km, we can do it as a package, and contractors can work together to speed up construction,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK