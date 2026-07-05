Johor polls: Can durian sweeten voter turnout?

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PETALING JAYA – Johor’s durian season is peaking – and that could become an unexpected feature of the state election campaign, with analysts saying the king of fruits may modestly boost voter turnout, potentially making a difference in closely contested seats.

However, they warned candidates against using durians to attract voters to campaign events or on polling day, as doing so could breach election rules.

Johor’s durian belt spans districts including Batu Pahat, Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Kluang and Kota Tinggi, many of which encompass constituencies expected to feature prominently in the state election.

Azmi Hassan, a senior fellow at the Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research, said the fruit’s widespread appeal makes it a natural draw for voters to return home on polling day.

“I do believe that durian is a big attraction, whatever the occasion is,” he said.

Based on 2024 Agriculture Department data, Batu Pahat was Johor’s largest durian-producing district, with 56,896 tonnes, followed by Tangkak (52,515 tonnes) and Segamat (38,026 tonnes).

These districts cover several state constituencies. Batu Pahat includes Penggaram, Senggarang and Rengit, while Tangkak comprises the Tangkak state seat. Segamat encompasses Buloh Kasap, Jementah and Pemanis.

In 2025, Tangkak overtook Batu Pahat as the top-producing district with 60,349 tonnes of durian, while Batu Pahat produced 52,328 tonnes and Segamat 47,236 tonnes.

As Malaysia’s leading durian-producing state, Johor contributed 189,779 tonnes in 2024, accounting for more than 33 per cent of the country’s total durian production.

Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Awang Azman Awang Pawi said the overlap between Johor’s durian season and polling day on July 11 could provide a modest, indirect boost to voter turnout, particularly in rural constituencies.

July, he said, falls within the state’s main harvesting period, while the 2026 bumper crop is expected to sustain high levels of durian-related economic activity into August.

“Higher orchard income and roadside sales may improve household sentiment and generate greater movement within rural communities,” he said.

Awang Azman added that the season often draws traders, visitors and family members back to their home towns, which may make it easier for voters living elsewhere to combine voting with family visits or business activities.

Durian stalls, orchards and village gathering points, he said, could also double as informal spaces for political discussion and voter mobilisation.

However, he stressed that the durian factor should be seen as secondary rather than decisive, as harvesting and trading commitments could also keep farmers and orchard workers occupied, particularly during early morning fruit collection.

“The eventual impact will depend on whether political parties provide effective transportation, conduct strong local mobilisation and encourage voters to schedule orchard work around polling hours,” he said.

Awang Azman added that any increase in turnout is likely to be modest, but could prove meaningful in closely contested rural and semi-rural seats, where even a small shift in voter participation could influence the outcome.

Sivamurugan Pandian, a political sociologist from Universiti Sains Malaysia, echoed this view, saying that the overlap between durian season and the election could lead to a small but positive increase in turnout.

He said the harvest period boosts local economic activity, encourages more people to return to their home constituencies and creates more opportunities for voter engagement during the campaign period.

“It is unlikely to fundamentally alter electoral outcomes on its own, but in closely contested seats, even a marginal increase in turnout could prove politically meaningful,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK