Johor polls: Bersatu chief Muhyiddin admits opposition PN may not be able to form state government

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said if PN has a sufficient number of seats, the state government cannot act as it pleases without being questioned.

BATU PAHAT, Johor - Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin admitted that opposition coalition Perikatan Nasional (PN) may not be able to form a state government in the July 11 Johor polls.

However, he stressed that voter support for PN remains important to ensure that the coalition obtains a sufficient number of seats to play a role as a check and balance on the state government’s administration, reported Malay daily Sinar Harian.

According to him, although PN may not succeed in forming a state government, the existence of a strong opposition bloc in the State Legislative Assembly is very important to ensure that every policy and expenditure of the state government is monitored effectively.

He said that if PN has a sufficient number of seats, the state government cannot act as it pleases without being questioned.

“This is where our role as checks and balances is important. The government cannot do as it pleases.

“They also need to explain how state money is spent if the matter is questioned in the state assembly,” he said when speaking at the Perikatan for Johor Talk at the PN’s main operations room in Parit Raja here on the night of July 7.

Also present was Bersatu’s candidate for the Parit Raja state seat, Mohamed Maliki Mohamed Rapiee.

Muhyiddin said PN’s role as the opposition would become more important if the state government, which had obtained a large mandate, failed to fulfil its promises to the people.

He said the people should not give their support simply because there is no guarantee that a government that wins a landslide victory will fulfil its responsibilities to them, especially when there are claims that the party in question is capable of winning up to 40 seats.

“Don’t give support just because there are no guarantees. Especially now there are rumours that they could win up to 40 seats.

“If they win 40 seats, they will just sit back. They won’t do anything; it’s okay because the people already support them. In the end, the people are the ones who get nothing,” he said.

That’s why he added that even though PN is not contesting as many seats as other parties, and may not be able to form a government, PN still needs to have the strength to be the opposition.

“That is why the people need to elect representatives who are truly capable of bringing change and fighting for their interests,” he added. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK