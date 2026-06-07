Johor polls an opportunity for voters to reject politics of hatred, says Anwar

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

In a post on his official Facebook page on June 7, Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim said the people want leaders who focus on creating job opportunities, affordable housing, quality education and a secure future.

KUALA LUMPUR – The coming Johor state election is an opportunity for voters to reject politics rooted in hatred, prejudice and racial or religious division, said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In a post on his official Facebook page on June 7, Anwar said the people want leaders who focus on creating job opportunities, affordable housing, quality education and a secure future.

They do not want those who rely on racial and religious sentiments as daily political capital.

Commenting on the launch of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) election machinery in Batu Pahat, Johor, on June 6, Anwar said the gathering has strengthened his confidence.

He noted seeing Malays, Chinese and Indians united by a common aspiration to build a fairer, progressive and dignified state and nation.

“With the Johor state election just weeks away, I urged voters to exercise their democratic rights wisely.

“I urge you to reject divisive politics and support a leadership that promotes unity, safeguards the people’s interests and offers hope for the future.

“Choose a Johor that is fairer, progressive and dignified. Choose Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

Anwar said he is grateful for the overwhelming turnout, despite the event being organised at short notice.

“This reflects the people’s desire for a mature, clean and future-oriented political landscape.

“Johor is a state rich in potential and opportunities.

“Continuous efforts by the Madani government have attracted investments and accelerated strategic development projects, but there remains significant room for the state’s economy to grow,” he said.

PH remains committed to ensuring that every project undertaken will deliver direct benefits to the people, while policies must uplift lives and preserve dignity, Anwar said.

He stressed that public funds must be managed with integrity and responsibility.

“I acknowledge that not all issues can be resolved within the government’s 3½ years in office, but integrity is non-negotiable.

“The country is too wealthy for its people to continue bearing the burden of corruption and abuse of power by leaders driven by personal and family interests,” he said.

On June 1, Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi announced the dissolution of the 56-seat Johor State Legislative Assembly, paving the way for the state election to be held within 60 days.

On June 4, Negri Sembilan Chief Minister Aminuddin Harun announced that the 36-seat Negri Sembilan State Legislative Assembly will be dissolved on June 5, after receiving consent from the state’s ruler, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK