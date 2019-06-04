Johor police tells parang-wielding road bully to surrender

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor police have called on the suspect involved in a road rage incident in Johor Baru on Monday (June 3) involving a parang (machete) and a blue car to turn himself in.

Johor police chief Commissioner Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said police were still looking for the suspect whose aggressive behaviour was recorded on dashcam and shared online.

In the video, the man came out of his blue Honda Civic with a parang and used it to hack at the windscreen of another car.

His car licence plate was clearly seen in the dashcam video, which has gone viral.

It was learnt that the incident took place near Pasir Gudang in southern Johor, at about 5.53pm on Monday (June 3).

"I also urge those who witnessed the incident to come forward and assist in investigations on the matter," Datuk Mohd Khalil said after attending an event.

He added that the police had received a report lodged by the victim of the road rage incident here.

The incident came just days after a motorcyclist was sentenced to a 12-month jail by a Magistrate's Court in Shah Alam, Selangor, for smashing the windscreen of a car recently.

Magistrate Nurshahira Abdul Salim meted out the sentence against Danial Tan Abdullah after he pleaded guilty on Friday (May 31) to the offence of causing mischief.

The 31-year-old store assistant was charged with causing mischief towards a Perodua Alza belonging to Siew Chean Voon, 58, by smashing the windscreen with a crash helmet in Selangor's Taman Bukit Serdang at 5.30pm on May 28.

When questioned in court on his action, Danial said the vehicle nearly hit him twice, causing him to confront the driver. "However, he flipped the finger at me," he said.

Danial told the court he was remorseful over his action.

During mitigation, his counsel Nur Rafiuddin Naswari pleaded for a fine rather than imprisonment as his client was the sole breadwinner of the family.

She added that it was her client's first offence, and it was a spontaneous one.