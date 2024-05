JAKARTA – The father of the 21-year-old suspect who attacked a police station in Ulu Tiram, a town in Malaysia’s southern Johor state, is unlikely to have been a member of militant group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), but he was a strict follower of hardline Salafi-Wahhabi ideology, a former JI operative told The Straits Times.

The man may have been radicalised by his own family, he noted.