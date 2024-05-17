Johor police station attack: Two cops and assailant dead

JOHOR BAHRU – At least three people including two police constables have been killed in an attack at a police station early on May 17.

It is learnt an unknown assailant had come to the Ulu Tiram police station armed with a weapon at about 2am.

Sources said the suspect slashed the first constable who was manning the police station counter.

It is learnt this policeman died on the spot while the suspect then took his weapon and shot dead another policeman who had come to check on the commotion.

Sources said that another policeman then rushed and shot dead the attacker who is in his 30s.

At press time, all the bodies have been sent to the Sultan Ismail Hospital for postmortem.

Police are also investigating the motive behind the attack including checking if the attacker was of unsound mind.

Police are expected to make an official press statement with regards to the incident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK