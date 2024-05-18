Johor police station attack: Singaporean among 7 people detained, suspects to be remanded

PASIR GUDANG, Johor – Seven individuals, including a Singaporean, who were detained on May 17 in connection with the Ulu Tiram police station attack in Johor have been remanded for seven days.

The remand order was issued by magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin at the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters, for May 18 to 24.

The remand was ordered to assist investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

All the suspects were represented by Malaysia’s National Legal Aid Foundation’s Muhammad Zahier Rosli, Bustaman Menon Abdul Hamid Menon and Sulaiman Zamani, except for the Singaporean.

It is understood that the remand was issued at the district police headquarters, where the suspects are now detained, instead of at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court, because of safety concerns.