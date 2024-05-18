Johor police station attack: Singaporean among 7 people detained, suspects to be remanded

PASIR GUDANG, Johor – Seven individuals, including a Singaporean, who were detained on May 17 in connection with the Ulu Tiram police station attack in Johor have been remanded for seven days.
The remand order was issued by magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin at the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters, for May 18 to 24.
The remand was ordered to assist investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.
All the suspects were represented by Malaysia’s National Legal Aid Foundation’s Muhammad Zahier Rosli, Bustaman Menon Abdul Hamid Menon and Sulaiman Zamani, except for the Singaporean.
It is understood that the remand was issued at the district police headquarters, where the suspects are now detained, instead of at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court, because of safety concerns.
In the incident at 2.45am on May 17, two policemen – Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24 – were killed, while another policeman was injured after they were attacked by an intruder at the Ulu Tiram station.
Constable Mohd Hasif Roslan, who was injured, is receiving treatment at the Sultan Ismail Hospital.
The masked intruder, believed to be a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah militant group, was shot dead at the location.
Five of the seven individuals detained during a morning raid at the suspect’s house were the suspect’s family members, aged between 19 and 62, while two others were students from institutions of higher learning who are believed to have a connection with the incident. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK