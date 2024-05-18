Johor police station attack: No Singaporean detained, says Malaysian police chief

PASIR GUDANG, Johor – Seven individuals who were detained on May 17 in connection with the Ulu Tiram police station attack in Johor have been remanded for seven days.
The remand order was issued by magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin at the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters, for May 18 to 24. It was issued to assist investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.
In the incident at 2.45am on May 17, two policemen – Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24 – were killed, while another policeman was injured after they were attacked by an intruder at the Ulu Tiram station.
Constable Mohd Hasif Roslan, who was injured, is in stable condition at the Sultan Ismail Hospital.
The masked intruder, believed to be a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah militant group, was shot dead on site.
He was acting alone, according to Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.
“Based on interrogation made on over 40 individuals and checks on the suspect’s house, the man was acting as a lone wolf… This is a lone-wolf attack,” said Datuk Seri Saifuddin.
Five of the seven people detained during a morning raid on May 17 were the suspect’s family members, aged between 19 and 62, while two others were students from institutions of higher learning who are believed to have a connection to the incident.
They were represented by Malaysia’s National Legal Aid Foundation’s Muhammad Zahier Rosli, Bustaman Menon Abdul Hamid Menon and Sulaiman Zamani.
Multiple reports had stated that a Singaporean, a 65-year-old woman, was among the seven remanded, but Malaysia’s Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain had refuted that on May 18.
“All of those who were detained are Malaysian citizens,” he said, when contacted by Malaysia’s New Straits Times.
It is understood that the remand was issued at the district police headquarters, where the seven suspects are now detained, instead of at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court, because of safety concerns.
Meanwhile, security measures at police stations across the country have been heightened, including the use of brighter lights for better monitoring.
“Security measures at police stations are always implemented, and there are security controls in place...from now on, we will tighten and streamline the inspection process for anyone entering the station, especially during night time,” Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar told Bernama on May 18.
Constables Muhamad Syafiq and Ahmad Azza were buried on May 18, as their families, friends and colleagues gathered to grieve over their loss. Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, joined funeral prayers, and was seen consoling family members of the victims, who came from Pahang and Perak.
Datuk Seri Saifuddin and Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain also joined the prayers.
Constable Ahmad Azza’s brother, Fitri, told the Malay language daily Sinar Harian that he lost his “best friend”.
“When I heard the news, I was stunned. I never expected something like this could happen to my brother,” Fitri, a police lance corporal, said.
He said the last time he saw his brother was during the Hari Raya celebration.
“After four years of not celebrating Aidilfitri together, we managed to get two weeks of leave and spent time together before we had to report back to our posts,” he said.
Police will escort the two hearses carrying the slain police officers’ remains to their respective hometowns in Bidor, Perak, and Gambang, Pahang.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has said he wants firm action to be taken against anyone attempting to create chaos in Malaysia to the extent of causing deaths.
“We do not compromise on matters of peace; the government will be firm. The lives of the people are our priority, and progress means nothing if peace is not maintained. Strong measures will be taken to stop this madness (violence), and I fully support the steps taken by the Royal Malaysia Police,” said Datuk Seri Anwar. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK