Johor police station attack: No Singaporean detained, says Malaysian police chief

PASIR GUDANG, Johor – Seven individuals who were detained on May 17 in connection with the Ulu Tiram police station attack in Johor have been remanded for seven days.

The remand order was issued by magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin at the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters, for May 18 to 24. It was issued to assist investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

In the incident at 2.45am on May 17, two policemen – Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24 – were killed, while another policeman was injured after they were attacked by an intruder at the Ulu Tiram station.

Constable Mohd Hasif Roslan, who was injured, is in stable condition at the Sultan Ismail Hospital.

The masked intruder, believed to be a member of the Jemaah Islamiyah militant group, was shot dead on site.

He was acting alone, according to Malaysia’s Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“Based on interrogation made on over 40 individuals and checks on the suspect’s house, the man was acting as a lone wolf… This is a lone-wolf attack,” said Datuk Seri Saifuddin.