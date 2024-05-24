Johor police station attack: 5 suspects rearrested under Malaysia’s anti-terrorism security law Sosma

KUALA LUMPUR - The five suspects linked to the fatal shooting of two policemen at the Ulu Tiram police station have been rearrested under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma), says Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

The five were rearrested under the security law as their remand orders expire on May 24, reported media publication Malaysiakini.

“We have detained the family of five under Sosma,” said the Inspector-General of Police at a press conference in Menara KPJ here on May 24.

He also said police have so far called in 47 witnesses.

He said further police investigations confirmed that the main suspect who killed Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar and Constable Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said was not a Jemaah Islamiah (JI) member.

“After looking through our data, we found no connections ... even though his father has (connections to JI),” he said.

He added that investigations were being conducted by both the Criminal Investigation Department and Special Branch.

Following the shooting on May 17 that also led to the death of the shooter, police arrested five family members of the assailant, aged from 19 to 62. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK