Johor police searching for owner of Singapore-registered car after road rage incident

The Johor police are searching for the owner of a Singapore-registered car after he allegedly smashed a window of another car while heading north on the North-South Expressway in Malaysia.

In a statement on Feb 11, Acting Commissioner of Police M. Kumar, who is state police chief of Johor, said a report was lodged at 2.36pm on Feb 10 following a road rage incident.

A 54-second video of the incident shared on Facebook by a user garnered 26,000 views, as well as 3,000 shares, 2,300 reactions and 694 comments.

“Early investigations found that the incident was caused by the victim’s actions, when he blocked the suspect’s Mitsubishi Lancer while passing through the emergency lane along the highway,” said Acting Commissioner Kumar.

The suspect, who is believed to be a foreigner, was incensed by the act, which led to him leaving his vehicle to break a rear window of the victim’s vehicle.

The video shows the driver of the red Lancer getting out after the victim slapped his car. He then used a golf club to smash the rear window of the other vehicle.

Advising the public against making speculations, as this could affect investigations, Acting Commissioner Kumar added that motorists should be considerate towards one another and ensure each other’s safety during the Chinese New Year holiday period.

The case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Under Section 427, if the suspect is found guilty of committing mischief and causing loss or damage that amounts to RM25 (S$7) or more, he can be jailed between one and five years, fined, or both.

Section 233 criminalises online content that is obscene, indecent, false, menacing or offensive in character with intent to annoy, abuse, threaten or harass another person.

If convicted, offenders can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to RM50,000, or both.