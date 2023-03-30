Johor police probing case of man who set stray dog on fire

JOHOR BAHRU – The suspect is seen in viral videos throwing bricks and stones at stray dogs and even setting one of them on fire.

Johor Bahru North acting officer in charge of the police district Superintendent Fariz Ammar Abdullah said a police report with regard to the incident was lodged at 3pm on Monday.

“Videos of the man abusing the dogs have gone viral and the incidents are believed to have taken place near a veterinary clinic in Taman Impian Emas in Skudai here,” he said on Thursday.

Supt Fariz Ammar added that the animal abuse case is being investigated by the Veterinary Services Department under the Animal Welfare Act 2015. The maximum penalty for such offences is a fine of at least RM25,000 (S$7,500) to RM100,000, or imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Closed circuit television footage of the man have been making rounds on social media. On March 8, he threw a vase at the dogs that take shelter at a stairwell next to a veterinary clinic.

On March 14, he returned to the same spot and threw bricks and rocks at the two dogs. Later on March 27, he was seen hitting one of the strays with a metal rod before driving away, only to return later to set one of them on fire.

His actions angered netizens, with many condemning him for hurting the animals.

The suspect is believed to be a 19-year-old man. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK