Johor police investigating leak of classified document on coronavirus

JOHOR BARU - The Malaysian police is investigating the spread of a confidential document on the coronavirus through social media, reported national news agency Bernama.

Johor's Kota Tinggi district police chief Ahsmon Bajah said they have opened up an investigation paper and that the matter is being probed under Section 203A of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988.

"We have launched an investigation looking into the spread of a classified report which was meant for Royal Malaysian Police's internal circulation only," he was quoted as saying by Bernama on Wednesday (Feb 13).

"The investigation will focus on identifying how the document was publicly leaked."

The document claimed that a Kota Tinggi policeman was infected with the virus after working in Singapore. The personnel's personal details was widely disseminated on Facebook and WhatsApp.

Johor Health Department has issued a denial that a coronavirus case involved the policeman.

It also said it has lodged a police report on the matter.

The department's director Dr Aman Rabu said sharing patients' personal information and name on social media sites was a violation of the individual's personal rights.

He stressed his department was not involved in the leak and investigation into the matter is continuing.

Malaysia currently has 19 cases of coronavirus involving 13 Chinese citizens and six Malaysians.