Johor police call Singapore Facebook post on theft prevention in Malaysia ‘mischievous’

JOHOR BAHRU – A tongue-in-cheek “public service announcement” on a Singapore Facebook page over theft prevention in Malaysia has provoked a slew of reactions among Malaysians, including from the police.

On May 5, SG Kaypoh posted a picture of a car window with a message pasted saying: “Please do not break my window again. This car has already been broken into – there is nothing to steal.”

The post was accompanied by text suggesting that Singaporeans should put up the same message on their vehicles when entering Malaysia.

Johor Bahru South district police chief Raub Selamat said the post was made in bad taste and that the sentiment is far from reality.

He said when contacted on May 13: “The post is quite mischievous. Police are always committed to ensuring the safety of all, including Singaporeans, who come here.

“An average of 250,000 Singapore-registered cars enter Johor on a daily basis and if all of these cars have their windows smashed, then we would see long lines of people lodging reports at police stations here.”

He added that the percentage of cases involving cars being broken into were quite small and these were isolated incidents.

“To say that Singapore-registered vehicles are always being targeted by thieves is not correct because police have also received reports from Malaysians that their cars were broken into,” Mr Raub said.

He added that car owners have a duty not to leave valuables in their vehicles, which should not be parked in dark or obscure places.

“As part of our crime prevention initiative, police have increased our patrols, especially during the night,” he said.