​​Johor plans to build covered footpath on existing motorcycle lanes along Causeway

JOHOR BARU - Johor is looking to build a 1.2km pedestrian walkway on the Causeway for those travelling between the state and Singapore.

Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said there was a need for such an infrastructure after the state government found out that many people risked their lives by crossing the link on foot.

This is especially prevalent during peak hours, when people wanted to avoid being stuck in traffic congestion.

"This is at the proposal stage. With the walkway, we can resolve this safety issue," national news agency Bernama quoted Mr Mohd Solihan as saying.

"We've found that many bus passengers are encroaching on lanes used by vehicles to beat the traffic (jams) before continuing their journey by public transport when they reach the other side (Singapore)," he told reporters after visiting the proposed site for the walkway at the Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex on Tuesday (June 18).

The proposed project is expected to cost RM15 million (S$4.91 million).

The footpath will be covered and built on the existing motorcycle lanes on both sides of the Causeway.

Related Story Malaysia to have clearer picture on easing Causeway jams in six months

Related Story Gridlock at Causeway causes drop in Singapore visitors: Malaysian minister

Mr Mohd Solihan said last year that an estimated 215,000 people used the Causeway to head to Singapore, of which 60 per cent were pedestrians.

"Consultants are preparing a detailed proposal for the state government to study, and it should be ready in two or three weeks," he added.