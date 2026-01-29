Johor peat fire fully extinguished, all evacuees allowed to go home

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

KOTA TINGGI – The peat fire in Pengerang, which started o n Jan 23 , has been successfully brought under control.

Kota Tinggi district disaster management committee chairman Miswan Yunus said all 157 evacuees who were placed at two temporary relief centres (PPS) have been allowed to return to their homes following improvements in the situation.

P engerang is a mu nicipality and peninsula located at the south-eastern tip of Johor, Malaysia, within the Kota Tinggi District.

“The peat fire along Jalan Sungai Kapal near Taman Bayu Damai has been fully controlled and extinguished, while Air Pollutant Index readings in affected residential areas have dropped to normal levels.

“In view of the improved conditions, the committee has agreed to close two PPS at Dewan Taman Bayu Damai and SK Sungai Kapal at 10am on Jan 29, ” he said in a statement.

The peat fire involved an area of about 99.54ha.

Meanwhile, Johor Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Muhammad Al Mustakim Abdul Hady said despite the improvements, firefighting operations are still ongoing to prevent any flare-ups.

“At this stage, the fire has been brought under control.

“Large hot spots have been completely extinguished, but our personnel are continuing efforts to ensure smaller hot spots do not spread or reignite,” he said.

He added that monitoring and mop-up operations are continuing to ensure the area remains safe. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK