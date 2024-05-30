Johor mulls single border clearance system with S’pore, Batam

JOHOR BARU - A single border clearance system between Johor, Singapore and Batam in Indonesia is among matters discussed during a recent meeting with Indonesian authorities, says Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Mr Onn Hafiz said he had recently led a delegation from the state government on a working visit to the Riau Islands in Indonesia.

“I am very impressed with Batam’s economic growth of 7.04 per cent in 2023.

“This shows positive economic growth supported by foreign investment, the development of the tourism sector and the upgrading of infrastructure in Batam.

“In addition, various plans were discussed, including seeking cooperation in the single border clearance method between Johor-Singapore-Batam,” he said in a Facebook post.

Mr Onn Hafiz added that other matters discussed include improving the existing infrastructure and ferry services as well as establishing cooperation in the health sector between Johor and Batam.

He said: “The state government is confident that this is a strategic move to increase trade and investment connectivity, especially as the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone and Special Financial Zone policies are being actively implemented in Johor.”

When contacted, Iskandar Malaysia Johor Chamber of Commerce and Industry secretary-general Md Salikon Sarpin said having a single border clearance system would encourage more people to travel.

“This can entice tourists and even potential investors to travel between Johor, Singapore and Batam to seek new business opportunities, which can develop our own economy.

“With Singapore and Indonesia having new leaders, I believe this matter should be discussed further when Malaysia hosts the Asean summit next year,” he added.

Meanwhile, Johor Tourist Guides Association chairman Jimmy Leong said he was optimistic that a single border clearance system would boost state tourism.

“Indonesia offers a big market that we should tap into. Both countries share similar culture, language and even food, which makes it easier for us to attract them to visit Johor.

“We already have Indonesians coming over for medical tourism as the medical service here is the best,” he said, adding that improvement should be made on increasing connectivity between Johor and Batam. THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK