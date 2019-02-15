Johor MB Osman Sapian admits he did not complete his studies; education credentials removed from government portal

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Johor government portal has changed Menteri Besar Osman Sapian's biodata by removing his academic credentials.

This comes following a report by Sinar Harian quoting Datuk Osman as saying he felt responsible and directed all information relating to his diploma and degree from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) to be taken down from any official website.

"I once studied at Kolej Pertanian Malaya before it was upgraded into UPM (Universiti Putra Malaysia) but I never completed my studies.

"Without my knowledge, several websites claimed I graduated with a diploma and a degree in accounts from UPM," he told the news portal on Thursday (Feb 14).

Checks by The Star on the Johor government portal found that amendments had been made to Mr Osman's biodata.

His education background has been completely removed and replaced by his career achievements.

The Kempas assemblyman is among Pakatan leaders whose education credentials are being questioned.

Facebook page Ops Johor questioned Mr Osman's educational background and alleged that the Menteri Besar did not obtain a degree from UPM.

It also uploaded a picture where it tried to search for Mr Osman's name on the UPM portal but could not find anything.

The Johor government portal previously stated that Mr Osman obtained a certificate in accounts from Metro Manila College in the Philippines in 1985, as well as a diploma and degree in accounts from UPM.

It did not mention the year the diploma and degree from UPM were awarded.