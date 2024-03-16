Johor jewellery store rewards long-serving employee with car

Cash bonuses, extra vacation days and even watches have been used by companies to reward loyal employees for their years of service.

But a jewellery store in Malaysia shifted this practice a gear up, by rewarding an employee with a car for her decade of service.

The car, a Proton X50 five-seater sports utility vehicle, is listed on Proton’s website with a base price of RM86,300 (S$24,500) for the Standard version while the Flagship version costs RM113,300.

In a March 13 post on Xiaohongshu, a Chinese-language Instagram-like social media platform, user Ni Ai Ni said that besides the car, employees like her had also been given the opportunity to go for courses that cost five-figure sums, and go on fully-paid trips with a company allowance.

Ms Ni said: “I have bought two houses and two cars under my name while working for this company. With my own abilities, I’ve helped my family live a comfortable life. I am really contented.”

She added that she was grateful to be working for her company, Tiansi Jewellery, which has four outlets in the state of Johor. She did not elaborate on her role in the company.

In March 2023, nearly a hundred employees of the Singapore-based Paradise Group were each given a Rolex watch during the company’s annual dinner and dance, as a token of appreciation for their years of service.

The watches were given to those who had worked for the company for 10 years or more, while others received gifts such as a Suisse gold bar.

Such luxury gifts are not only given to reward long-serving employees.

In April 2023, the then-five-year-old daughter of Malaysian entrepreneur Farhana Zahra received a Mercedes G Wagon, worth a whopping RM1.79 million.

The girl had asked for a car after refusing to attend school, later having her wish granted when she received the car on her birthday.