Johor hopes Singapore will also abolish Second Link toll for motorcyclists

KULAI - Johor hopes Singapore will abolish the toll imposed on motorcyclists at the Second Link, after the Malaysian federal government announced it would do so starting in January.

"We believe the Singapore government will follow suit, like when tolls at the Eastern Dispersal Link near the Johor Causeway were abolished," State International Trade, Investment and Utilitues Committee chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said at a community event on Saturday (Nov 3), The Star reported.

In the federal Budget for 2019 unveiled by the new Pakatan Harapan government on Friday, motorcyclists will get free passage across both Penang bridges and the Second Link to Singapore.

Current they pay RM1.10 toll on the Malaysian side of the Second Link and S$0.40 at Singapore's Tuas checkpoint.

Puah said thousands of Malaysians who commute daily to work to Singapore on motorcycles via the Tuas checkpoint would welcome a similar move to scrap tolls by Singapore, reported The Star.