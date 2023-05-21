Johor High Court dismisses caning sentence for youth who set dog on fire

JOHOR BAHRU – The High Court in Johor Bahru has dismissed the caning sentence on a youth who pleaded guilty to setting a dog on fire.

High Court Judge Abu Bakar Katar made the decision after reviewing the sentence given by the Sessions Court to 18-year-old Braden Yap on April 19.

Yap was previously sentenced to be caned lightly seven times in open court on May 21 and to be placed on a good behaviour bond for one year with a surety of RM10,000 (S$3,000) by a Sessions Court judge.

Lawyer G.K. Sritharan, who represented Yap, said that the High Court judge called the prosecution and defence counsel on Sunday to hear the changes in sentence.

He said that the High Court judge revoked the light caning sentence, so Yap will only need to undergo the 12-month good behaviour bond.

“The decision was made because under Section 293 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), two sentences cannot be given,” said Mr Sritharan.

Section 293(1)(c) of the CPC allows the court to order a male offender to be whipped with not more than seven strokes of a light cane within the court premises and in the presence of the parent and guardian.

On April 12, Yap pleaded guilty to a charge of causing excruciating pain to a brown female dog by beating it and setting it on fire.

He committed the act at 1.49am on March 27 in Taman Impian Emas, Johor. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK