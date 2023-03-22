Johor, Malaysia federal govt serious about easing Causeway congestion: Menteri Besar

ISKANDAR PUTERI - Johor remains committed to resolving the congestion at its land crossings with Singapore and will continue working closely with the federal government for this purpose, said Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

Datuk Onn said that among the measures taken are extending the use of automatic gates to Singaporeans, increasing the number of motorcycle lines, and merging the counters of border control agencies.

“We are all aware that this (congestion) has been going on for decades.

“However, this has not (dampened) the spirit of the state and federal governments to work together and make sure it is resolved,” he told the state assembly sitting on Wednesday.

He noted that there will be four zones where the counters of relevant agencies at the Johor Causeway will be combined so as to have a single clearance point for travellers.

“Currently, travellers need to stop twice to clear their passport and pay for their Touch ‘n Go, but after this, they only need to stop at one place,” he said, referring to the payment of toll charges.

Earlier, Stulang assemblyman Andrew Chen Kah Eng told the state assembly that Singaporean singer Wang Lei had recently voiced his frustration after spending seven hours at the Causeway.

Mr Chen said that while initiatives had been taken to ease congestion, improvement was needed or the problem would affect efforts to attract investors to Johor. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK