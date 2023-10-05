Johor gets its first Tesla supercharging station, second in Malaysia after KL

ISKANDAR PUTERI – Johor is ready to assist electric vehicle companies to set up more charging stations in the state, said state government executive council member Lee Ting Han.

The Johor Investment, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman said this was in line with the state government’s Maju Johor 2030 agenda which includes green technology development.

“We are happy that Tesla chose Johor as its second location in the country for a supercharging station after the first one in Kuala Lumpur,” he said after attending the launch of Johor’s first Tesla supercharging station at Sunway Big Box in Iskandar Puteri on Thursday.

“According to Tesla, one of the factors why Johor was picked was based on data that showed Tesla users in the state were the second highest after the capital city,” added Mr Lee.

“I believe such facilities will also attract more car owners from Singapore into Johor after this.”

The launch was officiated by Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, who also had the chance to test drive one of the models. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK