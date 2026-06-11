Johor fire rescuers attend to chemical spill in Pasir Gudang

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PASIR GUDANG - A chemical leak involving a tank containing spent inorganic acid has been detected at a factory in the Pasir Gudang Industrial Area in Johor.

A Johor Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said they received a report about the incident at a factory located on Jalan Keluli at 11.59am on June 11.

“A team from the Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene and arrived at 12.08pm.

“Firefighters found that a 200 litre industrial tank containing spent inorganic acid, classified as scheduled waste, had developed a leak,” he said.

The spokesman added the operation was carried out in collaboration with the Environment Department and firefighters monitored the situation to ensure public and environmental safety.

The Fire Department said factory management transferred remaining chemical waste into a scrubber to prevent further release of harzardous substances.

“The situation was brought under control at 12.45pm and no injuries were reported. However, operations were still ongoing as of Thursday afternoon, with a hazardous materials (hazmat) assisting at the scene,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK