Johor expecting water treatment plants in next three to four years to reduce reliance on Singapore

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The state hopes to have several new water treatment plants to enable it to better manage its resources and not be reliant on buying water from Singapore.

Johor Menteri Besar Osman Sapian said the state government is sharing and providing ideas to the federal government on ways to reduce dependence on treated water from Singapore.

"I have brought forward proposals that would be helpful for the federal government to realise this aim.

"I have also had a talk with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir about the matter and we are looking for ways not to be dependent on treated water from Singapore," he said when met in his office here in Kota Iskandar on Thursday (March 21).

He added that Johor is expected to have water treatment plants ready in the next three to four years.

"I have also discussed the issue with the Johor Sultan and he has no opposition," he said.

Under the 1962 Water Agreement with Singapore, Johor is entitled to buy five million gallons a day of treated water from Singapore at 50 sen (17 Singapore cents) per 1,000 gallons.