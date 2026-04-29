Johor ex-politician in intensive care after accidentally shooting himself in chest at gun range

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Mr Tan Lek Khang's two pistols, magazines, and bullets have been seized for investigation and ballistic tests.

JOHOR BAHRU - Malaysian police have confirmed that former Johor Bersatu associate wing chief Tan Lek Khang accidentally shot himself in the chest with a semi-automatic pistol during a shooting exercise.

Johor police chief Comm Ab Rahaman Arsad said the incident allegedly occurred at the Ladang REM shooting range in Kota Tinggi at around 3.30pm on April 28 .

“The 40-year-old victim had just completed his training exercise and was in the process of emptying his pistol’s chamber when he accidentally fired a shot,” he said at a press conference on April 29 .

“The bullet hit his left chest, and the victim was unconscious when he was sent to the emergency and trauma unit at Hospital Kota Tinggi.”

He added: “The victim was transferred to Hospital Sultan Ismail (in Johor Baru), where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet. He is stable.

“The victim possesses a valid firearms licence issued in 2022 for personal safety and sports.”

Comm Ab Rahaman said nine witnesses were at the scene during the incident, comprising Mr Tan’s shooting coach, five bodyguards, two friends, and his 19-year-old stepson. All their statements have been recorded by the police.

He added that police are also probing whether the misfire was due to negligence on the victim’s or the coach’s part, and whether standard operating procedure was followed.

He said the victim’s two pistols, magazines, and bullets have been seized for investigation and ballistic tests.

The case is classified under Section 37 of the Firearms Act 1960 for causing injury with a pistol without a valid reason, and under Section 337 of the Penal Code for causing hurt by an act that endangers life or personal safety.

Meanwhile, Mr Tan’s team released a statement saying he is being observed in the hospital’s intensive care unit after undergoing four hours of surgery.

Mr Tan, a former candidate for the Bekok state seat, had previously relinquished his party position and announced his resignation on Feb 13, citing a loss of confidence in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the party president, and the party’s leadership as a whole. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK