Johor election: Chief minister denies allegations of royal interference in state assembly dissolution

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Caretaker Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi at the Barisan Nasional candidate announcement for the Johor polls in Johor Bahru on June 24.

PETALING JAYA – Barisan Nasional’s Johor chairman Onn Hafiz Ghazi has strongly denied allegations by Puad Zarkashi that the Johor Palace had directed the dissolution of the state legislative assembly.

The caretaker Johor Menteri Besar on June 25 described the claim by Puad, who was formerly the state assembly speaker, as a distortion of the constitutional process.

Puad had earlier made the claims in a statement while announcing his resignation from UMNO, citing concerns over what he described as external interference in Johor UMNO’s affairs.

Onn Hafiz said he never informed Puad that the palace had “ordered” the dissolution of the Johor state legislative assembly, as alleged.

“I categorically deny Puad’s claim that I informed him that the palace had directed the dissolution of the Johor state legislative assembly,” he said in a statement on Facebook.

Onn Hafiz added that the assembly was dissolved only after obtaining the consent of Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, in accordance with the Johor Constitution.

He said the Menteri Besar could not dissolve the assembly at will, as the process must comply with constitutional provisions and takes effect only after royal consent is granted.

“I had an audience and presented the matter. After obtaining consent, I openly announced the dissolution of the Johor state legislative assembly to the people,” he said.

“Receiving royal consent is a constitutional process and does not in any way mean receiving instructions or political interference.”

He also said it was irresponsible to misrepresent a legitimate constitutional process in a manner that could create the perception that the palace was interfering in Johor UMNO’s political affairs and decision-making.

While acknowledging Puad’s right to leave UMNO and hold differing views from the party leadership, Onn Hafiz said the allegations were serious and could touch on sensitive issues involving race, religion and royalty, potentially affecting public harmony and order.

Police report

He added that Johor UMNO would lodge a police report to enable the authorities to investigate the matter and urged all parties to respect the royal institution, uphold the Constitution and refrain from using the institution in political disputes.

Puad quit after the party refused to consider his son as its candidate for the Rengit seat, claimed UMNO secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.



Asyraf said he was saddened by Puad’s decision to quit UMNO with immediate effect, but described allegations that UMNO was controlled by external parties as “slanderous” and misleading.



“He (Puad) himself wrote to me at length, threatening to leave the party and attack it if the top UMNO leadership did not consider his son as a candidate in Rengit,” said Asyraf in a statement on June 25.

Earlier on June 25, Puad announced his resignation from UMNO, insisting the decision was not driven by self-interest.

“Some will accuse me of leaving UMNO for personal interests. Why would I leave at a time when UMNO is seen as strong enough to contest 56 seats on its own?” he said.

Explaining his decision, Puad claimed that Johor UMNO no longer had the freedom to make its own decisions.

Puad acknowledged that his remarks could invite criticism and even pose risks to his personal safety, but said he was prepared to face the consequences.

He hinted at a major announcement on June 27 regarding the Barisan Nasional candidate line-up for the upcoming Johor election. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK