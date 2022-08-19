Johor eateries raising prices, cashing in on Singaporean visitors

JOHOR BAHRU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The rising cost of living, coupled with the influx of Singaporean visitors with a stronger dollar, caused a spike in food prices in the Malaysian state of Johor.

A check at several restaurants and coffee shops around Johor Bahru found that the prices of dishes and drinks have increased by at least a few sen to more than RM1 (S$0.31) since the reopening of the border with steeper price hikes seen in the city area.

Business owners said the rising cost of living had prompted them to increase the price of food and drinks despite facing the risk of losing customers, especially locals.

Restaurant owner Charmaine Tan, 36, said she increased the prices of food and drinks sold at her shop in January this year.

"For drinks, I increased the price by about 20sen to 30sen, while the price of food went up by between 50sen and RM1.

"For now, I have decided not to increase the price (again) despite lower profit and the continued increase in the price of raw materials as it may not sit well with customers," she told The Star at her shop near Danga Bay.

She said she could still cover her cost at the moment.

"I have been getting more customers since the border reopened. So I do not have to increase the price again for the time being," she said.

Third generation owner of a famous banana cake bakery in town, Mr Lim Toh Huei, 34, said the price of its cakes increased by RM2.

"The price of one pack of our banana cake is now sold at RM12, instead of RM10 earlier this year.

"This is because bananas, the main ingredient needed to bake the cake, have also increased in price. So have other ingredients such as flour," he said.

However, he noted that the hike in price had not affected business as Singaporeans continue to throng the shop, especially on weekends.

Johor Bahru Coffee, Restaurant and Bar Operators Association chairman Tiong Kiu Wong said that businesses were encouraged not to hike the price of their dishes too much.

"We cannot stop them from increasing the prices of their dishes as they are burdened by higher cost of raw materials and rental in some cases.

"However, we advise them not to hike up too much. A few sen or even RM1 is reasonable but not more than that as this will be a burden to customers," he said.