Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Johor dry spell fuels fivefold spike in fires, with 18 hot spots so far

Over 3,000 open-burning incidents have been recorded in Johor since January 2026.

JOHOR BAHRU – Prolonged hot and dry weather has fuelled a fivefold surge in bush and peatland fires across Johor.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Siti Rohani Nadir said the department recorded 3,145 open burning incidents involving 2,375ha in the first six months of 2026 , compared with about 700 cases during the corresponding period in 2025.

The sharp increase, she said, was driven mainly by bush and peatland fires recorded between January and March 2026 .

“The prolonged hot weather, lack of rainfall and strong winds contributed to fires involving bushes, plantations and other open areas,” she told reporters after the department’s monthly assembly at the Johor Fire and Rescue Department headquarters in Johor Bahru .

“Human activities, particularly open burning for land clearing after harvesting, have also contributed to the increase.”

Siti Rohani said Johor has identified 18 fire hot spots so far , with Muar, Kota Tinggi and Machap among the areas requi­ring close monitoring.

She said firefighters have been instructed to patrol hot spot areas regularly for early detection and the prevention of fires.

Siti Rohani also urged the public to refrain from carrying out open burning, especially during the current dry spell, and to immediately alert the authorities if they spot fires or individuals deliberately setting open areas ablaze.

All 34 fire stations across Johor backed by approximately 1,300 personnel, she said, remain on standby throughout 2026 to respond to emergencies, including bush fires and floods.

On improving operational readi­­­­­ness, Siti Rohani said the department received a RM1.1 million (S$350,000) allocation as part of Budget 2026 to carry out a second phase of upgrading works at fire stations and staff quarters across Johor.

The allocation will improv e firefighters’ welfare, she said, adding that the department has been receiving additional fire engines and utility vehicles in stages to meet operational requirements across the state.

Earlier i n 2026 , the Johor Fire and Rescue Department recei­ved a RM900,000 allocation to upgrade firefighters’ quarters across Johor.

Siti Rohani added that efforts are also ongoing to fill manpower shortages in Johor, although recruitment depends on approvals and appointments made at the national level. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK