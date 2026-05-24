Johor declares May 25 a public holiday after state football team wins Malaysia Cup

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Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said JDT had become a source of pride not only for Johor and Malaysia, but also on the international stage.

JOHOR BAHRU – Johor has declared May 25 a special state holiday following Johor Darul Takzim Football Club’s (JDT) sixth triumph in the Malaysia Cup on the night of May 23.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the decision was made with the consent of Johor Regent Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim in celebration of JDT’s success in clinching the prestigious football title.

“On behalf of the Johor government, we would like to congratulate JDT for winning the Malaysia Cup 2025/26 after defeating Kuching City FC 2-0 in a spirited and thrilling final,” he said in a Facebook post.

Mr Onn Hafiz also expressed appreciation to the regent for his leadership, commitment and continuous efforts in elevating Johor football.

He said JDT had become a source of pride not only for Johor and Malaysia, but also on the international stage.

“This victory is a gift for the entire Bangsa Johor and JDT supporters who have always stood firmly behind the team through every match and every season,” he said.

Mr Onn Hafiz also thanked the players, coaching staff, team management and the entire JDT organisation for the achievement.

JDT defeated Kuching City FC 2-0 in the Malaysia Cup final to add another trophy to the club’s growing collection. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK