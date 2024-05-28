Johor Customs seizes 135 tonnes of undeclared frozen meat worth over $603k

JOHOR BAHRU - A total of 135 tonnes of undeclared frozen meat worth RM2.1 million (S$603,000) have been confiscated by the Customs Department.

The meat was imported without a permit.

Johor Customs director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said the frozen meat was confiscated from five lorries that entered the state from Singapore on May 21.

“Four lorries were stopped during an inspection at the import branch of the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar, while one was stopped on the Pasir Gudang Highway.

“Each lorry was carrying 27 tonnes of frozen meat believed to include pork, beef, chicken breast and chicken wing, all worth RM2.1mil,” he told a press conference at Menara Kastam Johor on May 27.

“We have also arrested all five lorry drivers in their 40s who were later released on bail of RM10,000 each,” he said, adding that a syndicate was believed to be responsible for the operation.

The case is under investigation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK