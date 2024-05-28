Johor Customs seizes 135 tonnes of undeclared frozen meat worth over $603k

Frozen meat was confiscated from five lorries that entered the state from Singapore on May 21. PHOTO: JKDM JOHOR/FACEBOOK
Updated
May 28, 2024, 04:07 PM
Published
May 28, 2024, 03:50 PM

JOHOR BAHRU - A total of 135 tonnes of undeclared frozen meat worth RM2.1 million (S$603,000) have been confiscated by the Customs Department.

The meat was imported without a permit.

Johor Customs director Aminul Izmeer Mohd Sohaimi said the frozen meat was confiscated from five lorries that entered the state from Singapore on May 21.

“Four lorries were stopped during an inspection at the import branch of the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar, while one was stopped on the Pasir Gudang Highway.

“Each lorry was carrying 27 tonnes of frozen meat believed to include pork, beef, chicken breast and chicken wing, all worth RM2.1mil,” he told a press conference at Menara Kastam Johor on May 27.

“We have also arrested all five lorry drivers in their 40s who were later released on bail of RM10,000 each,” he said, adding that a syndicate was believed to be responsible for the operation.

The case is under investigation. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More On This Topic
S’porean man caught trying to illegally enter Malaysia in a car boot
120kg of illegal pork and beef confiscated at Johor customs from car heading to Singapore

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top