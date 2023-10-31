Johor Crown Prince expresses admiration for Singapore’s political leaders

Johor’s Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said he admired Singapore’s politicians for their knowledge and professionalism, adding that relations between the Malaysian state and the Republic will continue to be very close.

During a podcast on Sunday, Tunku Ismail said Singapore’s Government is operating at a level that his state aspires to reach.

“When I have engagements with ministers or any government officials from Singapore, to see that qualification, that knowledge and that professionalism in every agency, I envy that,” Tunku Ismail said. “I want to see that (in Johor). I don’t see them as competitors, I see them as a platform I want to reach.”

He cited the multilingualism of Singapore’s leaders as an example.

“It all goes back to education,” said the alumnus of the Australian International School in Singapore, adding that the education system in Johor is an area he seeks to improve.

He was speaking to Malaysia’s former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin and former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan on their podcast Keluar Sekejap (“out for a while” in Malay). The episode was on the Crown Prince and his thoughts on politics at the federal and state levels, as well as his military training experiences in India.

The podcast was aired two days after the Crown Prince’s father, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, was elected as Malaysia’s next king.