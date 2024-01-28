Johor Crown Prince appointed Regent of Johor

JOHOR BAHRU – Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has been appointed as the Regent of Johor.

The appointment, which took place at Istana Bukit Serene on Jan 28, is in anticipation of Johor ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar’s ascent to the federal throne as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 31.

Johor Royal Court Council president Abdul Rahim Ramli said the appointment was made upon the advice of the Royal Council under Clause 9(1)(d) and (3) of the Johor State Constitution 1895.

“The appointment stands as long as Sultan Ibrahim takes on the responsibilities as the Agong.

“With this appointment, the heir to the Johor throne will henceforth be known as His Royal Highness Tunku Ismail, The Regent of Johor,” he said in a statement after the ceremony.

Sultan Ibrahim is set to ascend the throne at Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur, on Jan 31 as the 17th king of Malaysia and reign for five years.

Tunku Ismail, 39, was born on June 30, 1984, in Johor Bahru.

He is the eldest of six children of Sultan Ibrahim and Johor Queen Raja Zarith Sofiah.

Tunku Ismail had previously been appointed as Regent on several occasions, the most recent being on June 16, 2022, during a period when Sultan Ibrahim took a brief respite from his royal administrative duties.

Tunku Ismail, who has a keen interest in polo and football, has been the Johor Football Association president since Feb 16, 2012.

He married Her Highness Che’ Puan Mahkota Khaleeda Johor on Oct 24, 2014, and they have four children – two sons and two daughters: Tunku Khalsom Aminah Sofiah, Tunku Iskandar Abdul Jalil Abu Bakar Ibrahim, Tunku Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Tunku Zahrah Zarith Aziyah. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK