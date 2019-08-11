Johor Crown Prince appointed Regent of Johor

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar has appointed his son, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, the Regent of Johor.

In a statement posted on the Sultan's Facebook page, Tunku Ismail was named the regent of the state by his father on Sunday (Aug 11) at the Pasir Pelangi Palace in Johor Baru.

"HRH the Regent of Johor was entrusted by HM the Sultan of Johor to carry out duties, administer the state of Johor and has all powers provided to a Sultan, which can be exercised at any time, " the statement read.

This is not be the first time the crown prince has held role of Regent. He was similarly appointed during the Sultan's absence in April and May of 2016.

Earlier today (August 11), the Sultan joined about 2,000 Muslims for Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers at Masjid Pasir Pelangi.

Also joining the mass prayers was Tunku Ismail and the Sultan's son-in-law Datuk Dennis Muhammad Abdullah.

The royal family spent time with the congregation before leaving the mosque.