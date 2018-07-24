Johor chief says Melaka may have to pay higher price for more raw water

MUAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - The Melaka government may have to pay a higher price if it wants to buy more raw water from Johor, the southern state's chief minister said on Tuesday (July 24).

"If they (Melaka) want an increase in water supply from us, then they have to pay more," Johor Mentri Besar Osman Sapian said after signing a water agreement with Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari under which Johor will continue to sell raw water to Melaka at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons.

Osman said the Johor government will review Melaka's request to increase the raw water supply, which currently stands at 35 million gallons of per day, to 55 million gallons per day.

He said the water price would not be an issue as both the Johor and Melaka governments are under the administration of the federal government.

Adly said Melaka, like Johor, was experiencing rapid growth which has attracted workers to settle in the state.

"Housing projects are mushrooming in Melaka and with the increase in population, there is greater demand for adequate supply of basic needs including clean water," said Adly.

"The source of water in Melaka is quite limited but we are grateful to have a neighbour like Johor that is willing to share its resources with us," he added.

Johor also sells raw water to southern neighbour Singapore at 3 sen per 1,000 gallons, at up to 250 million gallons daily, under a 1962 agreement.

Singapore sells treated water to Johor at 50 sen per 1,000 gallons. The cost of treating every 1,000 gallons of water is RM2.40.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has called the accord into question shortly after coming into power in May, arguing that Singapore should pay more.