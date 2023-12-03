Johor chief moots QR code immigration clearance at land checkpoints for travellers from Singapore

ISKANDAR PUTERI – The use of QR codes for passport-free immigration clearance should be introduced at both the land checkpoints in Johor Bahru to ease mobility between the city and Singapore, said Johor chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi on Dec 3.

He raised the QR codes as one of three suggestions to facilitate smoother travel for those entering Malaysia from Singapore via the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) in Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) in Gelang Patah.

Datuk Onn Hafiz said that this would match the Singapore government’s decision to implement QR code clearance as one possible passport-free clearance method at the land checkpoints at Woodlands and Tuas from early 2024.

He added that this method can also help strengthen the foundation of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

“The state government welcomes the decision made by Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the recent 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat,” he said during his winding-up speech at the state assembly held at Kota Iskandar, on Dec 3.

“At the same time, the Johor state government would also like to propose three suggestions to be considered by both the Federal Government and the Singapore Government, such as ensuring smooth mobility of workers and goods.

“This can be done with the introduction of multiple entry visas and special passes, ensuring enough immigration and customs manpower, and for the federal government to consider introducing the usage of QR codes at the CIQs.”

The Johor chief minister added a second move towards implementing the SEZ could include the completion of major transport infrastructure in the state, such as a special lane from the Second Link towards Forest City, the development of light rail transit (LRT) network, reviving a high-speed rail (HSR) train, ferry services, and a landing point for air taxis.

“Thirdly, we would like to suggest a fiscal incentive that includes tax incentives such as corporate and individual tax and investment tax allowances,” he said. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK