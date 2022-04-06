Johor Baru pump attendants patrol stations for illegal filling of subsidised RON95 petrol

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Petrol station operators in Johor Baru are taking extra measures to ensure that foreign-registered vehicles do not pump the Malaysian government subsidised RON95 petrol.

Mr Hasif Jamaludin, a supervisor at a petrol station at Jalan Bukit Chagar near the checkpoint, said several workers were stationed at the petrol pumps to monitor the situation, including observing foreign-registered vehicles as they filled up their tanks.

"There were some customers with Singapore-registered cars who wanted to pump RON95 petrol and we had to explain the government's regulation to them.

"We also came across customers who argued with us about it, but we firmly insisted that they could only pump RON97 petrol according to the law," he told The Star.

Mr Hasif said their cashiers were now required to ask each customer purchasing RON95 if they were driving a Malaysia-registered vehicle.

"They also have to point out their vehicle to verify their purchase of the subsidised petrol," he added.

He said personnel from the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry had been patrolling the petrol stations after videos of Singaporeans buying RON95 made the rounds on social media.

A manager of another petrol station in the Johor Baru city centre, who only wanted to be known as Boo, said there were attempts by some Singaporeans to pump RON95 recently.

"We came across instances where Singaporean motorcyclists tried to pump RON95 by using a credit card directly at the kiosk.

"To avoid getting caught, they would use the pumps located further away from the station's cashier counter or convenient store.

"However, we were able to stop them in time as we have workers monitoring the vehicles that come in. We have to keep our eyes open at all times," he said.

He added that some customers were unhappy with the government's restriction and took it out on workers at the petrol station.

"They argued that the government's ruling does not apply to motorcycles, but that is not the case.

"Starting from October 2020, all foreign registered vehicles, including motorcycles, are not allowed to buy RON95 in Malaysia," he said.