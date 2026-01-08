Johor Bahru to launch free shuttle bus service to major tourist hot spots

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

An electric bus that is set to be part of a free shuttle service in Johor Bahru's city centre.

Tourists to Johor Bahru will soon be able to travel to specific destinations in the city centre, including the zoo and tourist hot spot Kota Jail, via a free shuttle bus service to be launched in early 2026.

The free bus service will ply a fixed route from 8am-8pm daily, said Johor state official Fazli Salleh, who chairs the state’s Public Works, Transportation, Infrastructure, and Communications committee, on Jan 7.

The bus will stop at eight spots:

Johor Tourist Information Center (JOTIC)

The 0km landmark marking the start of peninsular Malaysia

JBCC building

Galleria Kotaraya mall

The Sultan Ibrahim Building, which houses the checkpoint

The Sultan Abu Bakar heritage complex

Johor Zoo

Kota Jail, a former prison turned tourist hot spot

The free service is meant to make it easy to explore interesting locations around Johor Bahru, said Mr Fazli. Other spots in the vicinity may also be reached by foot, he said.

Three buses – each with a capacity of 20 passengers – will kick off the service, with more vehicles to be added in phases, he said.

The service, launched in line with the 2026 Visit Malaysia and Johor campaigns, is helmed by the state’s Public Transport Department and Tourism Johor.

Mr Fazli said the service is set to be launched soon, but did not state an exact start date.

Earlier on Dec 30, state officials went on a simulated run along the shuttle service’s route.

The Straits Times has contacted Tourism Johor for more information.