Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link on track to be operational by end-2026

KUALA LUMPUR - The Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is on track to be completed by end-2026, as the foreign ministers of Singapore and Malaysia took note of the good progress in the project.

Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Zambry Abdul Kadir appraised their countries’ bilateral relationship on Monday during Dr Balakrishnan’s visit, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

“They noted the good progress on the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link project and looked forward to the commencement of passenger services by end-2026,” it added.

When the 4-km rail shuttle service that links Woodlands and Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru is operational, up to 10,000 passengers an hour will be able to travel in each direction within five minutes.

In December 2022, Malaysia’s Mass Rapid Transit Corp CEO Mohd Zarif Hashim disclosed that the project was not affected by the recent change in government, and that it was more than 20 per cent completed.

“The RTS project received its approval from Malaysia back in 2019. We have made good progress so far and it will continue,” he told reporters during a seminar on RTS and its impact on the Johor property market.

On Monday, both foreign affairs ministers also discussed expanding bilateral collaboration, especially into new areas such as digital and green economies, according to MFA.

Reaffirming the bilateral ties, Dr Balakrishnan invited Datuk Seri Zambry to make an official visit to Singapore.

Dr Balakrishnan was also granted audience with the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, at Istana Negara on Monday afternoon.

“During the audience, His Majesty and Minister Balakrishnan reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Malaysia, and our commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation,” said MFA.