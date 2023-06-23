Johor Bahru cops looking for Singaporeans in petrol pump spat with delivery rider

JOHOR BAHRU – The Malaysian police are looking for two Singaporeans involved in an altercation with a food delivery rider at a petrol station in Sunway Iskandar township in Johor.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Rahmat Ariffin said an investigation paper has been opened to investigate the viral incident, which took place on June 16, under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

“Based on investigations, a misunderstanding happened between the complainant and the two suspects as the suspects were unhappy with the complainant, who was taking a long time to fill up his motorcycle.

“The suspects have been identified as Singaporeans. Efforts are ongoing to locate the two suspects with the help of the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

“We urge the public not to make any speculation about the incident and for those with information about it to reach out to the police to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement on Friday.

The Straits Times has contacted SPF for more information.

A video capturing an argument between the delivery rider and the two suspects has been widely shared on social media.

On Wednesday, Mr Rahmat said the complainant had lodged a police report on the incident but decided not to pursue the matter. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK