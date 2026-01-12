Johor autogate glitch: Malaysia border agency apologises, says system still under other agencies

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The autogate system at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex crashed over the weekend, starting on Jan 10.

PUTRAJAYA - Malaysia’s Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) said on Jan 12 that it has yet to take over the autogate system that crashed in Johor Bahru.

AKPS director-general Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain publicly apologised for the severe disruption to the autogate system at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex on Jan 10.

“AKPS has yet to take over the BSI system assets and they remain under core agencies,” he said during a press conference at AKPS headquarters on Jan 12 .

“But this is not an excuse as Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has instructed us that this must not happen again, especially during Visit Malaysia 2026.”

As a precautionary measure, Commissioner Mohd Shuhaily said all AKPS commanders must inform headquarters immediately if there are early signs of immigration system issues for troubleshooting to be done.

He said this was important as entry points across the country transition away from the old Malaysian Immigration System to the new National Integrated Immigration System.

“During this upgrade, glitches may occur due to data migration and infrastructure issues,” he said.

“What matters is how quickly we troubleshoot and respond when systems fail. Commanders must react fast to ensure entry and exit remains smooth, even if manual processing is required.

“If counters are not operating, that is a commander’s failure.”

He added that he would personally go down to the ground in such instances. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK